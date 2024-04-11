Top track

Granfergo - La Danza Del Petrolero

KULA Collective presents Gran Fergo +more (FREE)

Brixton Brewery Taproom
Thu, 11 Apr, 6:00 pm
About

KULA Collective presents an evening of live music, spoken word poetry & art.

It's our first event south of the river and we're very excited to be teaming up with Brixton Brewery to host this event.

It's FREE Entry with lots of great craft beers to enjoy....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KULA Collective
Lineup

Venue

Brixton Brewery Taproom

Arch 548 Brixton Station Road, Lambeth, London, SW9 8PF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

