Top track

DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dvbbs + Guests

Egg
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami
Got a code?

About

Ever been to a club and heard the crowd chanting ‘Never Stop The F*cking Rave’ along with the DJ? Yah? Looks like you already met our official new kids on the EDM block!  If not, let us introduce to you: DVBBS  . Entering the scene in 2013 with the #1 clu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DVBBS

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.