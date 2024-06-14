Top track

FLY Open Air | OffWeek-end 2024

La Terrrazza
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €28.33

About Interplanetary Criminal

Interplanetary Criminal creates garage floorfillers, including the organ-tinged beat on 2022’s number one ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ – his collaboration with Eliza Rose, which was crowned as the song of the summer by Mixmag and Dazed. The Manchester p Read more

Event information

Scottish party starters FLY return to La Terrrazza for another Off-Weekend Open Air special!

Last year was a huge sell out event which featured Ewan McVicar, DJ Hearstring + more!

Tickets now live on DICE.

Lineup coming soon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝🇪🇸

#FLYOp...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
I. JORDAN, Interplanetary Criminal, Kettama and 3 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

