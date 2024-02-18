DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY
A unique space in the city of dreams.
A specially curated Brunch party which includes live performances by the:
Rumbamena Dance Company
Music by:
DJ Complete & Ricky Congas
Grooveline Entertainers
Scroll through ou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.