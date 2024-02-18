DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sabor Tropical BRUNCH - LIVE Show + Latin & Reggaeton Day Party

Mamazul
Sun, 18 Feb, 12:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

A unique space in the city of dreams.

A specially curated Brunch party which includes live performances by the:

Rumbamena Dance Company

Music by:

DJ Complete & Ricky Congas

Grooveline Entertainers

Scroll through ou...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mamazul

1155 Broadway, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.