Jardín De Reggaeton Invierno Party

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 18 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jardín De Reggaeton Invierno Party - Presented by Three Day Weekend - Live at LPR on Sunday, February 18th, 2024

Jardín returns to the West Village of Manhattan for an epic all-reggaeton holiday weekend party til 4am!

Proof of vax is NOT required for thi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Three Day Weekend
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

