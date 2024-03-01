DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il Mago del Gelato

Alcazar Live
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Funk, afrobeat e jazz, questi fondamenti de Il Mago Del Gelato, una miscela sensuale e movimentata dove i sapori del mediterraneo e lo spirito di via Padova si fanno strada tra fiati avvolgenti, groove trascinanti e melodie cariche di freschezza.

Il Mago...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Il Mago del Gelato

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.