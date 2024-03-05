Top track

Maker Made

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bojockey with Rowan and Friends and Wildwood Daddy

The George Tavern
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maker Made
Got a code?

About

Favourites of ours, the America-facing folk rock outfit bring their extensive full band setup, complete with harmonies straight from heaven.

Support comes from York’s finest janglers Rowan and Friends in London for one night only and the best in kinky cou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wildwood Daddy, Bojockey

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.