The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 19 Jul, 5:30 pm
GigsNew York
$55.62

Have Heart, Speed, Magnitude, Restraining Order, Move, Anklebiter

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

