KREAM: Gonzi is back

Sala On
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EARLY BIRD TICKETS OUT (very limited)

more artists TBA...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por KREAM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gonzi

Venue

Sala On

C. Industrias, 33, 28923, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

