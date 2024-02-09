DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sindicato del Baile

Club Malasaña
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
About

Hector Mallen aka Sindicato del baile es la última revelación del panorama artístico europeo. Criado en Barcelona actualmente reside en Ibiza; isla clave en su carrera artística.

Creció en la escena cultural de Barcelona gracias a su madre, bailarina prof...

Evento para mayores de 25 años (necesario DNI).
Club Malasaña
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

