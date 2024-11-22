Top track

Les Garçons Bouchers - Je Ne Suis Pas Bien Portant ( J'Ai Le Rap Qui Dérape)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les garçons Bouchers

Élysée Montmartre
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Les Garçons Bouchers - Je Ne Suis Pas Bien Portant ( J'Ai Le Rap Qui Dérape)
Got a code?

About

LES GARÇONS BOUCHERS - « TCHAO FRANÇOIS »

Tournée Hommage à François Hadji-Lazaro

Le 16 Septembre 2023, un hommage à François Hadji-Lazaro, disparu le 25 Février dernier, a été rendu à la Fête de l’Humanité à Paris. Le spectacle « Tchao François », a réu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 3C.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Les Garçons Bouchers

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.