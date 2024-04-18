DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BALTHVS + Marcoca

Columbia Theater
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83
About

BALTHVS is a Colombian psychedelic funk trio.
Best known for their eclectic style, which fuses elements of Middle Eastern Music, Disco, House, Funk, Psychedelia, Indie Rock, Surf and Cumbia into a cohesive whole. The band is notable for their energetic s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Positive Transmitter.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marcoca, BALTHVS

Venue

Columbia Theater

Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

