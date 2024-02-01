DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FRESA THURSDAYS

Kemistry
Thu, 1 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fresa Thursdays is back, Fort Lauderdale's biggest latin party.

FREE ENTRY WITH RSVP

Ladies drink free until 12AM

VIP Reservations: (954) 297-9255

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ben3detti, DJ Africa

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

