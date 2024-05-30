Top track

il sogno del marinaio - Alain (feat. Andrea Belfi, Stefano Pilia & Mike Watt)

Il Sogno del Marinaio

Hafenklang
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mike Watt is a workingman’s musician. Since earning a reputation as one of the world’s most talented and creative bass players as a founding member of seminal California punk band the Minutemen, Watt has stayed busy with an overwhelming amount of projects....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Il Sogno del Marinaio

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

