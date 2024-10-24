DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GOAT

Troxy
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If you’ve purchased accessible tickets for this event and haven’t done so for a previous event at Troxy, please email accesstickets@troxy.co.uk with a copy of your proof of eligibility. We accept PIP letters,...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MaidaVale, Goat

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

