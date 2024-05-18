Top track

He.She.They - Brighton

Concorde 2
Sat, 18 May, 2:00 pm
DJBrighton
£20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Horse Meat Disco

Wildblood & Queenie

Charles The Princess

Riley Rex

Suzi Maki

Sxbrina Jade

The award winning HE.SHE.THEY. is a house and techno rave for EVERYONE, all sexualities, all races, all genders.

‍Their ethos; to create a place without preju...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder Entertainment Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minister Ballantine, Just Her, Horse Meat Disco and 1 more

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

