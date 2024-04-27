Top track

Punk Rock Factory

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 27 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Punk Rock Factory

High energy, punk rock powerhouses Punk Rock Factory make easy work of their special brand of punk covers.

Formed in 2014 Peej (vocals, guitar), Benj (bass, vocals), Ryan (guitar) and Kob (drums, vocals), were drawn together for their love of great music Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Punk Rock Factory
w/ special guests Adam and the Metal Hawks and Thomas Nicholas Band

VIP Tiicket Upgrades available HERE: https://punkrockfactory.com/products/vip-usa

VIP ticket holders will receive the following:

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thomas Nicholas Band, Adam and the Metal Hawks, Punk Rock Factory

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

