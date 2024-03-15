DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

(Conférence) Où s’apprennent et comment se transmettent les danses hip-hop ?

La Place
Fri, 15 Mar, 2:00 pm
TalkParis
From €3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Les danses hip-hop se distinguent d’autres esthétiques par le fait qu’elles restent des danses sociales, tout en s’inscrivant dans les univers pluriels : scène, compétition, publicité, télévision, mode etc. Dès leur émergence, les danses hip-hop se sont tr...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open1:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.