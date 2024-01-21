DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Expensive $hit, Life Is Constant Extortion, Gylt

Genghis Cohen
Sun, 21 Jan, 2:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gravity Bookings Presents:

Sunday January 21st

2:00 PM

All Ages

- Expensive $hit

(Paul from Osees)

- Life Isn Constant Extortion

- Gylt

$12 advance tickets, $15 day of

Lineup subject to change//all sales final.

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

