Las Estrellas Salen de Noche

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join celebrated photographer Reynaldo Rivera and special guest The Legendary Lorretta Lorraine, Vanessa Welch and music from Los Super Elegante and guests for a nostaligic peak into the 80's and 90's nightlife of Los Angeles. Featured artwork and special p...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

