DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dub in the club present Le Plaisir

Main Club - Club 44
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le Plaisir per la prima volta a Milano,in consolle si alterneranno Pakkio Sans Simon T Mike Aton Lorenzo Lsp Ale G

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da MAIN CLUB - CLUB 44
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.