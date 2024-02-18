DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

91 in Motion

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 18 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Motions is for creatives first and foremost. For those who are creating and building on their own. This event is apart of the purpose of Motions - a night that centres emerging artists and gives them the space to showcase their art.

We proudly welcome DJ...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Motions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

P Wavey

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
250 capacity

