101% PANTERA

The Underworld
Sat, 7 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

101%Pantera

17 years paying tribute to Pantera and still going strong!

Megadeth UK

A superb, unbelievably tight tribute band who have actually shared a stage with the real Megadeth!

Brian Maiden (Iron Maiden tribute)

A new tribute made up of seasoned...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Megadeth UK, 101% Pantera, Brian Maiden and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open5:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

