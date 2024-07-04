DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bill Withers Birthday Party

The Forge
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In 2024, Bill Withers would have been turning 86 years of age. In celebration of one of the most iconic soul musicians of all time, The Forge are presenting a special one-off night in dedication to William Harrison Withers, Jr. with a live performance from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

