Georgia Tech Glee Club & Chamber Choir

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 17 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Georgia Tech Music live at Eddie's Attic!

You don’t want to miss this exciting and fun venue of the Georgia Tech Glee Club and Chamber Choir Pitch-a-piece’ musical tomfoolery!

The music will be a variety of unaccompanied singers blowing off steam from st...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

