DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Insert Press presents readings and performances celebrating radical acts of translation, from Javi Arango, Hannah Jakobsen, Anthony Seidman, Shook, Julianna Neuhouser, plus music by DJ huevoduro!
~
Translation is an act of radical optimism. Translators a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.