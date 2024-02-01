DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Group Reading: Insert Press Manifestoh!

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Insert Press presents readings and performances celebrating radical acts of translation, from Javi Arango, Hannah Jakobsen, Anthony Seidman, Shook, Julianna Neuhouser, plus music by DJ huevoduro!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Insert Press and Poetic Research Bureau
No Covid-19 entry requirements
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
