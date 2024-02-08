Top track

Presentación Música Chiste, Música Triste El Gavira

Ohana Games
Thu, 8 Feb, 6:00 pm
Artist signingMadrid
¡Échate unas magic con El Gavira!

Adquiere tu invitación para formar parte del torneo de cartas Magic organizado para este evento.

*Inscripciones muy limitadas.

El próximo 8 de febrero tendrá lugar la presentación del disco Música Chiste, Música Triste...

Todas las edades
Organizado por All Nighters.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ohana Games

Calle De Sánchez Barcáiztegui 29, 28007 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
6:00 pm

