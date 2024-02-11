DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Bowl Watch Party: Open Bar and Buffet!

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
SportNew York
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
*Not drinking or bringing someone under 21? Skip the open bar and enjoy a la cart options as well. Purchase the $10 ticket instead.*

IT'S GAME TIME AT THE BROOKLYN MONARCH!

WATCH THE GAME ON OUR 16FTx19FT video wall!

  • TWO HOUR OPEN BAR AND BUFFET!

This is an 18+ event
The Brooklyn Monarch
The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

FAQs

I'm not drinking, do I have to purchase open bar?

No! You can purchase the $10 ticket and order food a la carte at the counter. UNDER 21 AND CHILDREN MUST PURCHASE THE $10 OPTION! *Anyone caught drinking underage will be asked to leave without a refund.*

Can I buy tickets at the door?

Tickets will be available at the door depending on capacity :)

Is there Re-Entry?

There is no re-entry at our venue, but we have a massive outdoor space for some fresh air and smoking!

