BRING THE FAM- IT'S GAME TIME AT 23 MEADOW ST.
WATCH THE GAME ON OUR 16FTx19FT video wall while enjoying super bowl specials.
Free to enter or upgrade for our open bar and buffet.
There is no re-entry at our venue, but we have a massive outdoor space for some fresh air and smoking!
