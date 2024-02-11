DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Super Bowl Watch Party: Open Bar and Buffet!

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
SportNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BRING THE FAM- IT'S GAME TIME AT 23 MEADOW ST.

WATCH THE GAME ON OUR 16FTx19FT video wall while enjoying super bowl specials.

Free to enter or upgrade for our open bar and buffet.

  • TWO HOUR OPEN BAR AND BUFFET 5PM-7PM!
  • BEER AND WING SPECIAL: A BUCKET...
This is an 18+ event
The Brooklyn Monarch
Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

FAQs

Is there Re-Entry?

There is no re-entry at our venue, but we have a massive outdoor space for some fresh air and smoking!

