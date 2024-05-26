DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arab Strap

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“As soon as we started this it felt like album two,” says Aidan Moffat of Arab Strap’s 8th LP. “It definitely feels like a fresh start from where we used to be.”

2021’s critically acclaimed top 15 charting album, As Days Get Dark, was Arab Strap’s first a...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Arab Strap

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

