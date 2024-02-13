DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Side A Live: A Galentine's Special

Sleepwalk
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
PodcastNew York
Selling fast
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Side A is a queer femme-forward podcast for the quintessential girl's girl. Join us for an intimate and interactive live podcast experience where women and queer folks can foster community while diving into all the tea on dating, friendships, and womanhood...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

