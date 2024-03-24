DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Matthew Logan Vasquez, lead singer/songwriter for 2000s indie rock outfit Delta Spirit, is set to release the first single off upcoming record Frank’s Full Moon Saloon - an album that delivers more raw versions of songs that span the band’s 20 year career....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.