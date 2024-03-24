DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Siberia
Sun, 24 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Matthew Logan Vasquez, lead singer/songwriter for 2000s indie rock outfit Delta Spirit, is set to release the first single off upcoming record Frank’s Full Moon Saloon - an album that delivers more raw versions of songs that span the band’s 20 year career....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

