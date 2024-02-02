Top track

Wallace & Vomit

Lord Friday the 13th // NSFWho // Party Van

Radio East
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RAWK

This is an all ages event
Presented by Radio/East
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lord Friday the 13th

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

