DJ Hugo Wu LIVE at NHAC

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Peckham Fly spins an array of broken beat, funky, soul and deep house

Aka Wu Long

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

