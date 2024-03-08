Top track

Eyedress & The Drums - TRY ANOTHER TIME

Eyedress

The Glass House
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
About

Born in Manila and now residing in Los Angeles, Filipino artist Eyedress has continued to make a namefor himself over the past decade, blending a wide array of genres from lo-fi hip-hop to post-punk to'80s-influenced goth and more to craft something that i...

This is an All Ages event.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Eyedress

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

