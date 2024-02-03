DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Lume di Candela - Castello di San Martino

Castello San Martino della Vaneza
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsCervarese Santa Croce
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un'esperienza unica: al Castello di San Martino della Vaneza andrà in scena un concerto per pianoforte illuminato solo dalla luce di centinaia di candele.

Un'atmosfera magica dove risuoneranno le dolci note di pianoforte di Davide Scarabottolo, musicista***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Castello di San Martino

Lineup

Venue

Castello San Martino della Vaneza

Via S. Martino, 23, 35030 Cervarese Santa Croce PD, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.