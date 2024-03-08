Top track

Percolate x Risen: JASSS, object blue, TSUNIMAN & many more

Corsica Studios
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Very excited to share that we’re returning for an intimate affair on the dance floor at Corsica Studios on the 8th of March for International Women's Day.

We want to thank everyone who has danced and supported Risen through a tough couple of years post pa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
Lineup

1
Jasss, Object Blue, TSUNIMAN and 1 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

