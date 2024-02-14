DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Valentine Vibes

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Date or no date...no problem. We are hosting our first annual Valentine's Day cocktail party from 8PM - 1AM featuring DJ Tommydub. Dance, drink, flirt, kiss; the evening is yours to decide. Lets make it a night to remember (or not).

First come, first serv...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.