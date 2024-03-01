Top track

Pick a Piper (from Caribou) + Solito Schema

I Candelai
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pick a Piper è il progetto di musica live elettronica del batterista, producer e DJ Brad Weber.

Unendo ritmi energetici ad affascinanti melodie, e focalizzandosi in una produzione unica, dà vita ad un live show travolgente, il cui punto di forza è la sua...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione I Candelai.

Lineup

Pick A Piper

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

