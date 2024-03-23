Top track

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA! Con Dov'è Liana

Eremo Club
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA!

Open mic, Guest, Live Band Karaoke, DJSET

CUENZO

La musica è quella che ascoltiamo quando tutto va bene, quando tutto va male. La musica è gridare, urlare, stare in silenzio. La musica è tutto, mannaggia sua.

Sei unә giovane ar...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Dov'è Liana

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

