Parable: Eelke Kleijn, Dominik Eulberg,The Yard Woman

Village Underground
Fri, 12 Apr, 11:00 pm
London
£29.07

Parable are proud to welcome back Eelke Kleijn for his Village Underground debut supported by the iconic Dominik Eulberg. We are also excited to welcome Bristol based 'The Yard Woman' who has been causing waves through the UK melodic scene over the p...

Presented by Parable.
Eelke Kleijn, Dominik Eulberg

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
