DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On The Verge aims to showcase some of the brightest rising talent in music.
Artists:
Will Wells: Lying through your TEETH? Emerging Indie rock artist Will Wells brings an honest and heavy space to wallow in. Guitar driven and band heavy music that hits l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.