Fri, 15 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Afro-Portuguese producer and Príncipe label star, Nídia, curates a full night of kuduro and afrobeats bliss in our home.

Príncipe specializes in a high-energy mix of African dance styles known as batida. Expect Uptempo kuduro, sensual kizomba, and tarraxi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nídia, DJ Firmeza, DJ Danifox

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.