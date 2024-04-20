Top track

Steely Dan - Bad Sneakers

420 Blowout party with Katy & The Liars playing Steely Dan

Tubby’s Kingston
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's that time of year again. Our annual 4/20 blowout. Smoke em if ya got em. We have an all star group with members of Flying Luttenbachers, Garcia Peoples, and Office Culture playing Steely Dan. The bard legends return in spirit to Tubby's.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

