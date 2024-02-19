DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Homenaje a Enrique Urquijo

Sala Clamores
Mon, 19 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Homenaje a Enrique Urquijo: diferentes grupos homenajean a uno de los artistas más reconocidos de una generación y de la música del pop-rock español.

Bio Enrique Urquijo:

Nació en Madrid, vinculado al barrio de Argüelles, donde vivió su infancia y juvent...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Enrique Urquijo

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.