Soundía (Kekoh Cutfinger, Dj Bert)

El Sótano
Wed, 7 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€12

About

Kekoh aka Cut Finger, un melómano madrileño-asturiano, coleccionista de vinilos desde los 90. Su pasión musical abarca géneros como el rap, el punk hardcore, el metal alternativo y

fusiones de jazz, funk, hip hop y breaks. Descubrió su amor por el house y...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

