THEOREM. présente Rushy + Loto + Ski Carl

La Boule Noire
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le 29 février 2024 à La Boule Noire

Rushy
Issu de la vibrante scène musicale underground britannique, Rushy est connu pour son premier tube "Trippidy Trap", qui a pris la scène d'assaut, amassant un nom...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Rushy, Loto

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

