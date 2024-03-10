DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 Adv, $20 Dos + Fees | 21+
Formed in 2019, Chicago experimental metal band Urine Hell paints a sonic soundscape which encapsulates existential dread, paranoia, and self-loathing. Highlighted by singer Zach Lockwood’s panicked vocals and insane stage an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.