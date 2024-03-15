DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Video-Like / danse

La Maison des Métallos
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
TheatreParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Video-Like répond à une forme d’urgence : sortir des écrans. Video-Like tente de rétablir l’équilibre en proposant à trois interprètes de trois générations différentes de s’emparer des flux de vidéos charriés à l'infini par les écrans.

danse / tout public...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:45 pm

